Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin sent shockwaves through the Bravo universe on Monday when they posted a photo together.

The former Real Housewives of New York City stars had a falling out in 2010 and haven’t been friends since, but reunited for an episode of the SkinnyGirl founder’s Just B podcast -- and they left no stone unturned.

The women quickly discuss their time on RHONY and how Zarin was a big reason that 52-year-old Frankel got cast for the show. Zarin admitted that she was upset and felt left out after Frankel made over $100 million on her SkinnyGirl cocktail line after appearing on the series.

"I wanted to have a real make-up. I couldn’t tell the real truth, the real truth of why I was mad at you," Zarin said.

"The reason I was mad at you … is because I was hurt. And maybe I didn’t express it, I didn’t share it," she continued. "I was hurt that I was losing you and was being left out of everything."

The women get real about filming the show and how producers and their own ambitions to stay on the show put a wedge between them.

"Had you done season four and not gone on your own, we would’ve made up," Zarin added.

"We would’ve, but it would’ve gotten dirty, and it would’ve been for the show," Frankel said.

The duo also addressed their biggest fallout, when Frankel showed up with cameras at the funeral of Jill’s husband, Bobby Zarin. Frankel claimed that was Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen’s idea and that she was led to believe that Zarin was on board.

"Andy said to me when Bobby was in the hospital he would have loved coverage of this," said Frankel. "He then said, 'Jill said you can bring the cameras to the funeral.' That’s what he said to me."

"If that was true, would they need a release from me, to get my voice on camera? Do they have one? I will tell you, they do not."

The women then discuss how Cohen admitted to Zarin that they didn’t have a release from her, but counted on the fact that she wouldn’t sue the production company.

"If I tell you there is no release, you have to know I didn’t know," added Zarin.

"What you’re saying is that I ambushed a funeral for f**king reality television," Frankel said. "That’s disgusting."

Hours before the podcast episode dropped, the pair announced their reconciliation on Instagram.

"Tonight, Jill and I reunite for the first time alone since 2010,: they captioned the joint post. "Stay tuned – the podcast episode drops later this evening (unfiltered and unedited)!"

Although this is the first time the pair has sat down to discuss their issues, they reunited in June 2022 on a flight.

"So this girl walks onto a plane…" Frankel captioned an Instagram selfie with Zarin.

Frankel appeared on RHONY's first three seasons as a main cast member. She eventually returned for season 7 but left for good after season 11, saying she was ready to embark on her "next chapter."

Zarin appeared on RHONY from Season 1 to Season 4. Tensions between the two boiled over during Season 3 — which aired in 2010 — when Frankel accused her then-friend of being jealous of her success.

In response, Zarin slammed the entrepreneur for not being very supportive amid her husband, Bobby’s, battle with cancer.

