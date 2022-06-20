Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin are together again! On Monday, Frankel took to Instagram to share a shot of herself and her former Real Housewives of New York City co-star, revealing that they both wound up on the same flight.

In the selfie, Frankel and Zarin are all smiles, with the latter woman sitting a row behind the former one.

"So this girl walks onto a plane… #MentionItAll #GetAHobby #IfWingsCouldTalk," Frankel captioned the shot. The hashtags alluded to her and Zarin's highly-publicized feud, as well as recent reports that the one-time friends are once again on bad terms.

Zarin reposted the shot on her account, writing, "Pleasant flight, no turbulence 😉✈️ #Rhony #RhonyMemes #RhonyReunion."

Frankel and Zarin were thick as thieves in the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, with Zarin even taking credit for getting Frankel cast on the show when it was then known as Manhattan Moms (and Frankel, at the time, was not a mom).

Things started to get tense between the two over the course of seasons 2 and 3, as Frankel became the breakout star of RHONY. They officially fell out in season 3 -- and their relationship never really recovered -- as Zarin prolonged a not-so-major fight into a full-on feud.

Fans will recall their friendship-ending phone call sparked by Frankel suggesting Zarin "get a hobby" instead of being so invested in her life, which led to the iconic "we're done" hang-up. The two were cordial to one another at that season's reunion, which was taped after Frankel gave birth to her now-12-year-old daughter, Bryn.

Frankel left the show for the first time after that taping and starred in back-to-back spinoffs, and some fans believe Zarin was jealous of Frankel's continued success, adding to their estrangement.

After Frankel's return to RHONY in season 7, she and Zarin -- who was fired from the show at the end of season 4 in a major cast overhaul -- found their way back to each other, albeit briefly, when Zarin's beloved husband, Bobby Zarin, died in 2018. Zarin has previously said that her late husband always encouraged her to make things right with Frankel.

The two made headlines when they reunited, in tears, outside of Zarin's husband's funeral, and they later had private meetings -- including one in which Zarin met Frankel's daughter.

The next year, Zarin told ET that she and Frankel were "actually very good," adding that it was all "peace and love."

Then, in May 2021, Zarin told Andy Cohen that she did not believe that she and Frankel would ever have a friendship again. Less than a year later, Zarin expanded on her comments and explained why she wasn't interested in pursuing a friendship with Frankel.

"She came with cameras [to Bobby’s funeral], which I didn’t know were going to be there, so that changed it for me," Zarin told Page Six. "Housewives came without cameras to pay their respects: Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps], Ramona [Singer], all came [with] no makeup, no hair, you know, not glammed out."

"I was so happy to see her that I didn’t question the fact that she was all dressed up, and I just didn’t know," she added. "... She came to my house to talk without cameras and I really thought that was authentic. I didn’t know that after she left my house, she was filming with the girls to download them on coming to my house. I did feel a bit used."

