Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin has shared touching new photos of her late husband, Bobby Zarin, to mark the one-year anniversary of his passing.

Bobby, a real-estate developer and founder of Zarin Fabrics, died following a lengthy battle with lung cancer in January 2018. He was 71.

“Today is the anniversary of Bobby’s passing on January 13th 2018,” Jill captioned a slideshow on Instagram. “It is hard to imagine a life without him but he wanted me to move on ... find love again and that ‘life is for the living.’”

“I want to share some photos & videos no one has seen with all of you,” she continued. “We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was. Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten. @allyshapiro and I miss him everyday but he is always in our hearts. I love you Bobby ❤️.”

The post featured fun pics of the two enjoying vacations, boat rides and events together, as well as family snaps with the couple’s daughter, Ally Shapiro, from over the years.

Ally also posted a slideshow of pics in honor of her late dad.



"1 year without you has felt so long yet so short," Ally wrote. "But I know you’re with ginger in some chic hotel room, wearing a robe and slippers, having your shot of orange juice and watching Law and Order or the Honeymooners. You would have loved Mrs Maisel, but I’m sure they get Amazon prime up there ❤️."

Bobby was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, then underwent radioactive iodine treatment and had his thyroid removed, but his cancer eventually spread to his lungs. In 2016, Jill revealed he also had a brain tumor.

Although Jill celebrated Bobby's “miraculous recovery” in August 2017, he sadly died months later.

