In May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike after failing to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over fair compensation, particularly in the wake of the expansion of streaming services since the last major contract dispute in 2007. At that time, the union fought for greater funding for writers' rooms and DVD residuals.

Because most films have a lengthy production process, the writers' decision to strike will not immediately affect most releases of completed movies slated for the upcoming year. Television, however, has already seen a number of changes to its current lineup, with all late-night shows going dark on the first day of the strike and Saturday Night Live having to cut its season 48 short while various awards shows were either delayed or continued on without any scripted material.

Not only that, but until the studios and the writers can come to an agreement, the work stoppage means that production of ongoing and upcoming TV shows has been halted, with writing and filming of new episodes of such programs as Abbott Elementary, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets all being permanently delayed.

"Everything has changed in terms of making money in this town," Jane Fonda told ET. "It's becoming very, very hard to really make a good living here partly because of streaming." While she admitted the whole thing is "complicated," the 85-year-old star, who made her onscreen debut during the first WGA strike in 1960, said, "We can't do anything without [the writers]."

With that in mind, here is a continuously updated list of all the shows that have halted production or reportedly have been directly affected by the writers' strike so far:

Abbott Elementary, season 3

American Dad, season 20

Andor, season 2

Big Mouth, season 7

Billions, season 7

Bunk’d, season 7

Cobra Kai, season 6

Daredevil: Born Again, season 1

Duster, season 1

Emily in Paris, season 4

Étoile, season 1

Euphoria, season 3

Evil, season 4

Family Guy, season 22

Good Trouble, season 5

Hacks, season 3

The show's co-creator, Jen Statsky, confirmed that production on the Max series was shut down. "We are devastated to not be with our incredible crew and cast right now, but there was no other option here," she shared. "Writing happens at every stage of the process — production and post included. It’s what makes shows and movies good. It’s what makes them possible."

The Handmaid’s Tale, season 6

Hysteria!, season 1

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, season 1

"The writer’s room on A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT has closed for the duration. Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines," Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin revealed on his website, while also clarifying that all the episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 were completed before the strike and that filming "will continue in London and Wales... Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions."

The Last of Us, season 2

Loot, season 2

The Mandalorian, season 4

The Old Man, season 2

Outlander, season 8

P-Valley, season 3

Katori Hall, the creator and showrunner of the Starz series, shared on Twitter that filming has stopped on new episodes. "Despite rumors, due to the #WGA #WritersStrike filming on #PValley has been postponed. Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing & producing duties are inextricably linked. We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached," she wrote.

The Penguin, season 1

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, season 3

Saturday Night Live, season 48

The current season of SNL was supposed to end in May, with Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge slated to host the final two episodes. Pete Davidson's return to the series was also canceled the same week the strike began.

Severance, season 2

Sinking Spring, season 1

Stranger Things, season 5

Creators and brothers Matt and Ross Duffer took to Twitter to post about the Netflix series' final season going on hiatus. "Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out," they wrote.

Uncoupled, season 2

After being canceled by Netflix, the series was picked up by Showtime, before production was halted. "We were going to start filming it in the beginning of July but the writers' strike is happening," star Neil Patrick Harris said on The View. "So, everything is sort of on pause -- go writers, writers strong."

Unstable, season 2

The Upshaws, season 4

The Venery of Samantha Bird, season 1

While You Were Breeding, season 1

Yellowjackets, season 3

"Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room,” the show’s co-creator, Ashley Lyle, revealed on Twitter, confirming that writing on new episodes has been halted. "It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal."

Zero Day, season 1

