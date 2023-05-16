Daytime Emmys Postponed Due to Writers' Strike

The Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed.

The 50th annual awards ceremony, which was set to air on CBS, will not take place as originally scheduled on Friday, June 16 due to the ongoing writers' strike, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said in a statement Tuesday. Additionally, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle awards ceremony, which was to take place the following day on Saturday, June 17, has also been postponed.

"The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike," read NATAS' statement to ET. "In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date."

General Hospital is the top program this year with 19 nominations, followed by The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives with 14, 13 and 11 nominations, respectively. Daytime talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show is up for 11 awards, including a nomination for Clarkson in the Daytime Talk Series Host category.

In addition, Entertainment Tonight is nominated for two awards -- Entertainment News Series and Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program.

The Daytime Emmys were set to be held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

The writers' strike, which began May 2 after the Writers Guild of America failed to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over contracts involving writers' compensation, especially in the wake of streaming services, has already affected several planned awards ceremonies.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards was the first awards show to be affected, going from a live ceremony to a pre-taped event, while the upcoming Tony Awards, scheduled for June 11, will proceed in an unspecified altered form.

