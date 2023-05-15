The 76th Annual Tony Awards will go on without having to cross a picket line.

The Writers Guild of America announced on Monday that they will not picket this year's show, which is set for June 11, amid the ongoing writers' strike.

"Tony Awards Productions (a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing) has communicated with us that they are altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA," a statement from the guild explained, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show."

"As they have stood by us, we stand with our fellow workers on Broadway who are impacted by our strike," the statement added.

The show will proceed, although in an unspecified altered form, as planned.

Kate Shindle, president of Actor Equity, took to Twitter to share her thanks with the WGA for their agreement, "Thank you, @WGAWest and @WGAEast. @ActorsEquity members: time to double down on showing up at their pickets."

"Oh, and because it can’t be said enough: this is still #AMPTP’s fault, and the writers should never have been put in this position," she added. "We can appreciate the grace AND point at the culprits, right?"

Oh, and because it can’t be said enough: this is still #AMPTP’s fault, and the writers should never have been put in this position. We can appreciate the grace AND point at the culprits, right? — Kate Shindle/#PassThePROAct (@AEAPresident) May 16, 2023

The Tony Awards have long been a vital promotional event for Broadway productions, many of whom have been struggling since theaters reopened after the pandemic.

While the changes to the format have not been confirmed or addressed by the show's producers, the New York Times reports that it's likely the show will consist of awards presentations and live performances of musical numbers, but will include no scripted content.

The 76th Tony Awards are set to take place on June 11 at the United Palace in New York City, and will air at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

WGA Strike: What It Means for TV and Film This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Coolidge Addresses Writers' Strike at MTV Movie & TV Awards

'Stranger Things' Pauses Production on Final Season Amid WGA Strike

MTV Movie & TV Awards Will Not Be Live Amid Writers' Strike

Writers' Strike 2023: How It Will Affect Your TV Shows