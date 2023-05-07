During the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Jennifer Coolidge was honored with the Comedic Genius Award, becoming only the sixth person to receive the coveted honor, which recognizes "actors who have made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large."

However, this year, Coolidge accepted the award in a pre-recorded video message. The annual MTV award show was originally slated to air live, but due to the ongoing WGA writers' strike, the ceremony was pre-taped.

"Thank you, MTV," the actress began. "Thank you for honoring me with this incredible Comedic Genius Award." Coolidge went on to name-drop the comics who have won the award before her, noting she is honored to be in their company.

The White Lotus star then said that she stands in solidarity with the WGA writers' strike.

"Almost all great comedy starts with great writers. I just think as a proud member of SAG (Screen Actors Guild,) I stand here before you tonight side-by-side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere," she said.

As mentioned, Coolidge is the latest funny person to take home the Comedic Genius Award. It has only been handed out a few times since 2013, when Will Ferrell became the first recipient. He was followed by Kevin Hart in 2015, Melissa McCarthy in 2016, Sacha Baron Cohen in 2021 and Jack Black in 2022.

The latest award for Coolidge extends the recognition she's received since starring in season 1 of The White Lotus on HBO in 2021. For her performance on the series, she's won two Critics Choice Awards, a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Following two acclaimed seasons on creator Mike White's satire, she's also appeared in The Watcher on Netflix and in several films, including Single All the Way, Shotgun Wedding and We Have a Ghost.

While accepting her Golden Globe in January, she reflected on her resurgence in Hollywood -- and all of the honors that have followed. "I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger [actor], but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life... I had these giant ideas. And then you get older and s**t is going to happen," she said.

"Mike White, you have given me hope. You've given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways," she continued. "My neighbors [are] speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party and now everyone's inviting me."

