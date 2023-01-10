Second time's the charm for Jennifer Coolidge.

The White Lotus star won her first Golden Globe at Tuesday's awards show for Best Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for her performance in the much-buzzed-about second season, The White Lotus: Sicily.

Other nominated actresses in the category included her fellow White Lotus co-star Audrey Plaza, Claire Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven and Niecy Nash for Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Coolidge was previously nominated in 2022 for season 1 of The White Lotus in the same supporting actress category before the Hollywood Foreign Press Association split it into two categories this year. Coolidge lost out to Succession's Sarah Snook at last year's non-televised ceremony.

"There were like five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs and Ryan Murphy, you were one of them," Coolidge said of this year's Carol Burnett Award winner. "... I didn't know anybody... and then there were these people who would give me these cute little jobs and it would just be enough to get to the next one. Michael Patrick King, you kept me going for a long time. Reese [Witherspoon], you got me in Legally Blonde. [There were] five different sequels of American Pie. I'm still game for six or seven, whatever they want."

Coolidge then moved her focus to White Lotus creator Mike White.

"I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger [actor], but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life... I had these giant ideas. And then you get older and s**t is going to happen," she said. "Mike White, you have given me hope. You've given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors [are] speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party and now everyone's inviting me.

"If you don't know Mike White, this is what you should know. He is worried about the world, he's worried about people, he's worried about friends of his that aren't doing [well], he's always worried about... animals. He really is one of the greatest people," she added. "... You make people want to live longer... Mike, I love you to death. I just want to say, this is a real f**king fun night."

For Coolidge, who also presented at the Golden Globes, her first career win for her memorable performance as fan-favorite Tanya McQuoid caps off a remarkable two-season run on the hit show.

In the shocking season 2 finale, it was revealed Coolidge's character was the one who fell off the yacht and hit her head, with authorities discovering her body the next day.

While it appears Coolidge's time on White Lotus has ended, the actress was more than open to returning for season 3. "Yes, yes. Of course," she told ET when asked about returning, adding, "I mean, I don't know what [creator] Mike [White] has in mind. But yes, I would love [to come back]."

The Golden Globe win adds to Coolidge's impressive awards haul so far. She has already won a Primetime Emmy and Critics' Choice Television Award and will more than likely add more hardware as awards season continues.

