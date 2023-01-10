2023 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete Winners List
A night of stars and triumph. Some of Hollywood's biggest celebs will gather tonight at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
Presented by the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this year's show is the first following the private, untelevised ceremony held last year, amid a number of controversies surrounding the HFPA.
Going into Tuesday's show, there are a number of notable film nominees, including Elvis, Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, House of the Dragon and Pam & Tommy are among the hit TV series to be recognized.
The year also marks the first-ever nominees in four new supporting acting categories on the television side, with members of the The Crown, Severance and The White Lotus ensembles among the list.
So who will walk away with some fancy new hardware for their trophy case? Check out the complete list of the night's big winners below, with winners marked in bold and updated throughout the night.
FILM
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun Maverick
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field, TÁR
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium
Decision to Leave, South Korea
RRR, India
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"
Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"
RRR, "Naatu Naatu"
Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
Eddie Murphy
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus, The
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television
Ryan Murphy
The 80th annual Golden Globes aired live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET NBC and Peacock.
