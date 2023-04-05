MTV Movie TV Awards

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations: See the Full List

By Mona Khalifeh
MTV Movie & TV Awards
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are ready to honor the best of entertainment in a supersized, one-night event!

On Wednesday, MTV announced the full list of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony, set to air live from Barker Hanger in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Beginning today, April 5, fans can vote for their favorites across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting lasts through April 17 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. 

Top nominees on the scripted side this year include Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Thingsand The Last of Us all with six nods and The White Lotus and Wednesday with four. Meanwhile, on the unscripted side, Jersey Shore Family VacationRuPaul’s Drag RaceThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules each nabbed two nominations a piece.

The show will also see a lot of famous faces as first-time nominees, including Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, Florence Pugh, Harry StylesJennifer Coolidge, Quinta Brunson, Riley Keough and more!

Additionally, the 2023 ceremony is rolling out a few new categories, including Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Drew Barrymore, will air live from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. 

Here is the full list of nominees:

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
 
BEST SHOW

Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
 
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
 
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
 
BEST HERO

Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
 
BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear 
 
BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)  

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
 
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE 

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
 
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
 
BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor
 
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile
 
BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
 
BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
 
BEST SONG 

Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – "I Ain’t Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where The Crawdads Sing)
 
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
 
BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
 
BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
 
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®) 

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker -– The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
 
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
 
