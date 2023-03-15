Drew Barrymore to Host 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards: All the Biggest Moments!
Oscars 2023: John Travolta Gets Choked Up Paying Tribute to Oliv…
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
Watch Hugh Grant's Awkward Oscars Red Carpet Interview
Tems Explains the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Oscars Look (Excl…
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Mark Ballas Announces Retirement From 'Dancing With the Stars'
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
'When Calls the Heart' Season 10: Watch the First Footage!
What Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Think of Her Hollywood Walk of Fame H…
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Working Through ‘Trust Issues’ (…
Jamie Lee Curtis Dressed Like an Oscar In Case She Didn’t Win On…
2023 Oscars: Rihanna Shuts Down the Red Carpet
Inside Oscars 2023 After-Parties: What You Didn't See on TV!
Oscars 2023: All the Must-See Moments
How Kelly Clarkson's Divorce From Brandon Blackstock 'Destroyed'…
Adam Levine Says 'It's About Time' Blake Shelton Left 'The Voice…
Oscars 2023: Rihanna Performs 'Lift Me Up' as A$AP Rocky Cheers …
Drew Barrymore has a new hosting gig! On Wednesday, MTV announced that the actress and daytime TV personality will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Barrymore also shared the news by dressing up as the scary doll from M3GAN to make the reveal -- both to fans and to herself, who was not in costume.
"Oh wow, I am so honored to have been chosen, especially this year, when the show is all about the fans," Barrymore told M3GAN. "I'm a fan, and you're a fan ... of scary movies right?"
Barrymore promised a memorable event and even had Cocaine Bear and Scream's Ghostface on hand to celebrate the occasion with her.
"It is going to be an epic night," she shared. "Big moments, huge movie stars. Cocaine Bear, are you free May 7th? The 2023 Movie & TV Awards, we'll be there. Will you?"
Barrymore is no stranger to the ceremony as she has been nominated nine times. She has taken home three golden popcorns for Best Kiss (The Wedding Singer), Best On-Screen Team (Charlie's Angels) and and was honored alongside Adam Sandler for Dynamic Duo at the MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time. And in 2022, she was nominated for the Best Talk/Topical Show for The Drew Barrymore Show.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
In the meantime, check out the links below to see what went down at last year's awards ceremony.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez Gives Shout-Out to Ben Affleck at MTV Movie & TV Awards
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Complete Winners List
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Best and Most Memorable Moments!
Related Gallery