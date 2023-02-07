MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Date Revealed

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are returning to L.A. and this year's show promises to be bigger and better than ever. Broadcasting live from the famous Barker Hanger on Sunday, May 7, the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will honor the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can’t-miss event.

In addition to airing on MTV, the show will also air on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries. Host, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details will be announced at a later date.

Last year's show was filled with major moments, epic outfit changes and some pretty crazy cameos. Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and DJed by Snoop Dogg, there was a ton of energy in the room as the fan-voted show celebrated some key categories -- such as Best Kiss, Most Frightened Performance and Best Villain -- and handed out some well-deserved trophies.

The show also saw Jack Black and Jennifer Lopez earn top honors, as the pair was presented with the Comedic Genius Award and Generation Award, respectfully.

Black said he was brilliantly humbled as he accepted the award with a sweet speech. After listing his many accomplishments and timeless roles, Black declared, "I don't deserve this, but I will take it! Thank you, MTV! This is for all the School of Rockers out there, and for all the Tenacious D-sciples!"

We're HONORED to be honoring @JackBlack with the Comedic Genius Award at the 2022 #MTVAwards 🏆 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1tJqkonWQD — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

For Lopez's part, the multi-talented superstar accepted her honor and got emotional as she thanked those who have helped her throughout her career. "I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart, the ones who were true and the ones who lied to me," Lopez said. "I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that's how I knew I that I had to grow... I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching the need to be strong, and my children for teaching me to love."

The always 𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬 @JLo – your 2022 #MTVAwards Generation Award Honoree ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/K0py3rbWR9 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

For a look at all the big winners and moments from last year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, check out the video below.

