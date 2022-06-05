Snoop Dogg Says He's Not Smoking At 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'I've Changed My Ways' (Exclusive)
The times, they are a-changin'. Snoop Dogg walked the red carpet at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday with a big smile, dark shades, and no puffs of smoke.
The rapper and TV personality spoke with ET's Lauren Zima on the carpet outside Barker Hangar in Santa Monica ahead of Sunday's show, and asked whether or not Snoop would be lighting up this year -- as he famously had at last year's show.
"No, I ain't smoking tonight," Snoop said with a laugh. "I'm trying to abide by the law."
The artist -- who, along with Willie Nelson, is famous for their proclivity toward and advocacy for the use of marijuana -- added with a coy tone, "I've changed my ways. I've become better."
Snoop is set to DJ the star-studded awards show, which will feature a slew of celebs from both the big and small screens being honored for their accomplishments. Among them is Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the Generation Award.
According to Snoop, the honor is exceedingly well-deserved.
"You gotta think about the depth and the range. Where she started and where she is, and how she continues to keep going on and empowering women in the Latin community, and women in general," he shared. "Like, I think about some of the most powerful roles that she played... I think about how impactful [they are]."
"And how she manages to keep lookin' good every year," he added. "I mean, she's amazing. That's my homegirl. Keep doing your thing... you deserve it."
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.
