Stranger Things is the latest television series to pause production amid the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood.

On Saturday, the Duffer Brothers, the duo behind the series and showrunners of the Netflix hit, took to Twitter to announce that production on the show's fifth and final season would have to come to a halt due to the strike.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," Matt and Ross Duffer tweeted. "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong."

Ahead of season four's two-part release, the Duffer Brothers revealed that season five would be the beloved sci-fi series' final trip to the upside down. While a release date for season 5 has not been shared and will likely be pushed back due to the strike, the final season will likely follow the Hawkins kids as they try to defeat the Vecna once and for all.

The Duffer Brothers' announcement comes just days after the start of the strike. On Tuesday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike after failing to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over contracts involving writers' compensation, especially in the wake of the substantial expansion of streaming services.

Stranger Things is the latest TV show to be impacted by the strike -- Saturday Night Live has also paused production, and the MTV Movie & TV Awards will also see a different show than planned Sunday, after its host, Drew Barrymore, pulled out of hosting in support of the WGA's fight for better and more fair compensation.

The strike marks the first major WGA strike since 2007, when the union fought for greater funding for writers' rooms in comparison to increased profits enjoyed by larger studios and stipulations over DVD residuals. That strike lasted just over three months, with writers refusing to work from Nov. 5, 2007 to Feb. 12, 2008.

"Everything has changed in terms of making money in this town," Jane Fonda told ET when asked about the strike. "It's becoming very, very hard to really make a good living here partly because of streaming."

While she admitted the whole thing is "complicated," the 85-year-old star, who made her onscreen debut during the first WGA strike in 1960, said, "We can't do anything without [the writers]."

Because most films have a lengthy production process, the strike will not immediately affect the release of completed movies slated for the upcoming year, whereas viewers will and have already seen various changes to their regular TV lineup, with late-night talk shows going dark.

For a full list of TV shows impacted by the strike, check out the links below.

