Drew Barrymore is taking a stand. The popular daytime talk show host has pulled out of hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity and support of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) going on strike this week.

In a statement to ET, Barrymore said she has agreed to return to host next year's edition while explaining in great detail why she opted to make the choice of stepping down.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," she said in a statement. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can't wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​"

Variety, who was first to report the news, reported that Sunday's show will be hostless, and though Barrymore will not attend the live event, she'll still make a TV appearance considering she already took part in several pre-taped segments. The outlet reports that "the state of the show is still evolving day-by-day, as producers pivot to their strike contingency plans and wait and see who among their presents, nominees and guests are still willing and able to appear on the telecast." There will also no longer be a red carpet or talent interviews conducted before the show.

It was back in March when Barrymore was announced as the host. At the time, the 48-year-old TV personality said she was honored to be part of the show and promised a memorable event. Just a few days ago, Barrymore spoke to ET and teased some "dynamic" surprises.

Barrymore's decision comes just two days after the WGA went on strike, after failing to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over contracts involving writers' compensation, especially in the wake of the substantial expansion of streaming services.

It's the first major WGA strike since 2007, when the union fought for greater funding for writers' rooms in comparison to increased profits enjoyed by larger studios and stipulations over DVD residuals. That strike lasted just over three months, with writers refusing to work from Nov. 5, 2007 to Feb. 12, 2008.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore Experiences First Hot Flash During Jennifer Aniston Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Drew Barrymore Teases 'Dynamic' Surprises for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Writers' Strike 2023: How It Will Affect Your TV Shows

Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Return Canceled Amid Writers Guild Strike

Related Gallery