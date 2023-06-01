Olivia Wilde is making core memories with her kids. The actress was joined by her two children on the picket line for Hollywood's current writers strike, holding up signs in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

"Core memories include learning about corporate greed even when you wanna love Netflix," Wilde captioned a sepia-toned photo from the day, flanked by daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 9. TheDon't Worry Darling director shares her kids with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde added a few additional photos in her Instagram Story, showing off a bright yellow shirt and sneakers to match the gold WGA logo on her sign.

The strike has been ongoing since May 2, after the WGA was unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios over contracts involving writers' compensation, especially in the wake of the substantial expansion of streaming services.

This marks the first major WGA strike since 2007, when the union fought for greater funding for writers' rooms in comparison to increased profits enjoyed by larger studios and stipulations over DVD residuals. That strike lasted just over three months, with writers refusing to work from Nov. 5, 2007 to Feb. 12, 2008.

Wilde is among the members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union, many of whom have shown their support during WGA's strike.

"We're only as good as the writing we get," Rob Lowe told ET last month while picketing.

"Everything has changed in terms of making money in this town," Jane Fonda told ET in a separate interview while promoting her film, Book Club: The Next Chapter. "It's becoming very, very hard to really make a good living here partly because of streaming."

While she admitted the whole thing is "complicated," the 85-year-old star, who made her onscreen debut during the first WGA strike in 1960, said, "We can't do anything without [the writers]."

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, was called out for crossing the picket line on Wednesday as she reported for filming on the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story.

