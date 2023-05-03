Olivia Wilde Reacts to Margaret Zhang Wearing the Same Met Gala Look
Olivia Wilde has no problem with a twinning Met Gala moment. The 39-year-old actress and director took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, reacting to the fact that she wore the white-and-gold version of an almost identical dress as filmmaker and Vogue China editor Margaret Zhang.
"Great minds," Wilde wrote on her Instagram Story with split images of herself, Zhang, 29, and the original look on the model. "If you're gonna twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang."
Zhang reposted Wilde's compliment to her own Story.
While on the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Wilde opened up to ET about her look, saying it was a collaboration and "recreation" of one of Lagerfeld's styles for Chloé when he designed for the fashion house. Chloé's Gabriela Hearst noted that the original look was black and shorter.
Zhang's take on the design was black with gold embellishments, showcasing inverse versions of the dress.
Wilde also posted a meme comparing her look to Zhang's and showing her white ensemble as "1:1 with my boss," with a halo emoji, and Zhang's edgier black look as, "Zoomies with my fave coworker" with a devil emoji.
Lagerfeld's work served as the theme for this year's event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85, once spearheaded Chloé and originally designed the look as a black cocktail dress in 1983.
