Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wear the Same Dress to the Met Gala

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang had the same idea at the 2023 Met Gala. The 39-year-old Don't Worry Darling director and the 29-year-old Vogue China editor-in-chief wore the same dress to Monday's annual event.

Both women stepped out wearing a recreation of one of Karl Lagerfeld's designs. Wilde told ET that the dress, which featured a high collar and cutouts on each side, was "a collaboration" between the late Lagerfeld and Chloé's Gabriela Hearst.

Lagerfeld's work serves as the theme for this year's event, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85, once spearheaded Chloé and originally designed the look as a black cocktail dress in 1983, according to Vogue. Per the outlet, Hearst modernized the design by lengthening it and changing it from white to black.

It's unclear who designed Zhang's take on Lagerfeld's gown. In addition to the darker color, Zhang's outfit differed slightly from Wilde's, as it featured a fuller skirt, train and gold detailing on the hem.

The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

