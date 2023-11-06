The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may have missed Mauricio Umansky during the chaos of BravoCon in Las Vegas over the weekend, but the real estate broker was having a fun time of his own. Umansky was spotted hanging out with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, on Friday night.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the professional dancer, 34, and the real estate broker, 53, are seen in a Porsche driven by a female friend to a parking lot, where they exit and walk toward the Line Hotel in Koreatown. The outlet reports that Umansky and Slater strolled arm in arm as the trio entered through a side entrance of the hotel and disappeared inside the club.

While the former dance partners were reportedly "very chummy, smiling and chatting," there was no kissing or hand-holding between the two. The sighting comes after the two were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars last week.

The pair's night out also coincided with this year's BravoCon, which saw Umansky's estranged wife, Kyle Richards, break down in tears onstage while addressing where her marriage currently stands.

"We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit," Richards explained during her panel. "My three girls still live at home… he was busy doing Dancing With the Stars so he wasn’t around as much but we’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other."

"This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly," she admitted. "Anyway, I do appreciate all your support."

Richards spoke with ET's Brice Sander on day 2 of BravoCon in Las Vegas about her "amicable" separation. "All I know is we love each other. We still live under the same roof and we both want the best for each other," she said. "I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way," noting that she and Umansky are "just taking it a day at a time and putting our family first."

The RHOBH star also explained that she initially hid her relationship problems from Bravo reality TV cameras because she and Umansky were still figuring it out privately.

"I didn't know how to navigate it in my own life, let alone with the cameras. So I think there is a lot of confusion in the beginning, like what is really going on?" Richards said. "People want to create a whole drama and all that -- but clearly I was going through a hard time. I seem a little angry, upset, which I was."

The mother of four also made a revelation on the BravoCon red carpet, using the word "divorce" for the first time while talking with reporters.

"I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good," Richards said, according to TooFab.

It isn't the first time that Umansky and Slater have made headlines while hanging out. Last month the duo had to address rumors that they are romantically involved after being spotted holding hands after grabbing dinner.

The pair took to Instagram on Oct. 26, to thank fans for voting them through to the next round and to comment on the photos, clarifying that they are not in a relationship.

"We do want to address this story, and this whole thing that's going out about whether or not Emma and I are dating," Umansky said in an Instagram Story posted by Slater, as the dancer laughed and shook her head in agreement. "For full clarity: we are not dating."

"We're not dating," the dancer repeated, trying to hold back a laugh.

"We are really good friends. We've been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day," he stated.

"Guys, it's intense, you really form a very, very special bond," Slater said in the Instagram Story, commenting on how the dancers and stars often get close while working together on the show.

As for the photos of them holding hands, Umansky said it was nothing more than a moment of them walking together to their cars after they had grabbed sushi -- still in their rehearsal clothes -- and recapped their dance and their week.

"And then all of a sudden we're dating," Slater joked.

"That's it. Hope that clarifies. That's the end of that story," Umansky said.

At the time, a source told ET that "Mauricio and Emma just had dinner. They are friends."

Richards -- appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen -- said she was not thrilled after seeing the pics of Umansky and Slater holding hands.

"I was taken aback," Richards admitted. "Yes, that was very hard to see. It hurt my feelings."

Richards said that holding hands isn't proof that her estranged husband has sparked a romance with his dance partner but that she felt it could mean they are interested in each other.

"I don't know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there's something there," Richards said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo. For more BravoCon 2023 coverage, check out the links below.

