Dorit Kemsley is shutting down rumors and speculation when it comes to her marriage and possible infidelity to her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley.

In an exclusive interview at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 47-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke with ET's Brice Sander about recent rumors about her marriage and an alleged affair with close friend Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Dorit firmly shut down speculation that her marriage to PK was on the rocks, and shared why she decided to release a statement about her marriage. "We got word that they were going to release it, and I just... it's a rumor and it's hearsay, and we really wanted to shut it down because it's not true," she told ET. "I know how these things kind of build and grow."

Dorit said she and PK have been "very open" about the issues within their marriage. "I spoke this season about the challenges that we've had, and we've had a difficult couple of years post-home invasion," she admitted. "I've been through a lot of stuff personally, and of course, it has affected our marriage. We've been very honest and open about it. I just wanted people to know, this is a rumor. We are not separated; we are not divorcing. We've had a difficult couple of years, and we are still working things out, but we are good."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Dorit went on to address the rumors of an alleged affair with Mauricio. "Ridiculous. I mean, that is honestly one of the rumors I feel is so absolutely ridiculous it hurts because they are friends of ours," she said. "PK and Mo are very close -- very, very close. It's the most preposterous rumor ever. So when I hear things like that, it should make people believe and realize, do not believe everything you read because it could be as ridiculous as that."

Last month, Dorit and PK released a statement to ET, vehemently denying persistent rumors of their separation. The couple, who have been married for eight years, confirmed that despite enduring some challenging years, their marriage remains intact and strong. They revealed that these challenges will be openly discussed in the upcoming season 13 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," the Kemsleys stated in their joint message. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes, and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

The couple also reached out to their fans, asking for their understanding and support. "We would be grateful for everyone's understanding," their statement continued. "We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."

Rumors of a potential split between the Kemsleys began circulating online recently, leading a caller to inquire about the situation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when Dorit's friends, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, were guests. Both women expressed their surprise, claiming they had not heard of any separation plans.

During Wednesday's premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, Dorit confronted her co-star, Erika Girardi, who had speculated at the previous year's BravoCon that Dorit and PK might be headed for a split. Dorit expressed her hurt and disappointment, describing Erika's comments as "mean spirited."

Erika offered an apology, explaining that she had been asked a "shady question" and had provided a "shady answer," emphasizing that she was merely putting on a show.

In response to these rumors, Sutton Stracke also mentioned that there were rumors about PK having a woman with him when he was arrested for a DUI in December 2021.

Additionally, former RHOBH cast member Dana Wilkey had claimed that Dorit and Mauricio were having an affair. Dorit strongly rebuked Dana on Instagram, denouncing her for spreading false narratives and attempting to harm people's reputations.

Dorit and PK have been together for over a decade, dating for four years before tying the knot in March 2015. The couple has two children together, son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 7.

Their social media accounts have frequently showcased their love for one another, with heartfelt anniversary posts and shared moments of their journey together. In one such post, Dorit declared, "We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

