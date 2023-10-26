Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, are not parting ways, contrary to recent reports suggesting otherwise.

In a statement to ET, the reality TV stars vehemently denied persistent rumors of their separation. The couple, who have been married for eight years, confirmed that despite enduring some challenging years, their marriage remains intact and strong. They revealed that these challenges will be openly discussed in the upcoming season 13 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," the Kemsleys stated in their joint message. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes, and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

The couple also reached out to their fans, asking for their understanding and support. "We would be grateful for everyone's understanding," their statement read. "We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."

The message was signed, "Love, Dorit and PK."

Rumors of a potential split between the Kemsleys began circulating online recently, leading a caller to inquire about the situation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, with Dorit's friends, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Both friends expressed their surprise, claiming they had not heard of any separation plans.

During Wednesday's premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, Dorit confronted her co-star, Erika Girardi, who had speculated at the previous year's BravoCon that Dorit and PK might be headed for a split. Dorit expressed her hurt and disappointment, describing Erika's comments as "mean-spirited."

Erika offered an apology, explaining that she had been asked a "shady question" and had provided a "shady answer," emphasizing that she was merely putting on a show.

In response to these rumors, Sutton Stracke also mentioned that there were rumors about PK having a woman with him when he was arrested for a DUI in December 2021.

Additionally, former RHOBH cast member Dana Wilkey had claimed that Dorit and Kyle's estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, were having an affair. Dorit strongly rebuked Dana on Instagram, denouncing her for spreading false narratives and attempting to harm people's reputations.

Dorit and PK have been together for over a decade, dating for four years before tying the knot in March 2015. The couple has two children together, son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 7.

Their social media accounts have frequently showcased their love for one another, with heartfelt anniversary posts and shared moments of their journey together. In one such post, Dorit declared, "We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all," encapsulating the enduring strength of their bond.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

