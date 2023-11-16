Mauricio Umansky is expressing frustration over the constant speculation surrounding his 27-year marriage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

The couple, who announced their separation this summer, is currently under scrutiny as the Bravo show airs the lead-up to their decision. Mauricio, however, contends that much of the media coverage is unfounded.

In a recent episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast from DearMedia, the company founded by the show's co-hosts, Lauryn and Michael Bosstick, Mauricio shared his exasperation, stating, "What my life looks like right now is insane. It's out of control, the amount of stories that are coming out on a daily basis about, you know, everybody wants to know what's going on with my marriage. Like, I do too."

In the Nov. 16 episode, he explained that they are going through challenges like any other couple and emphasized that decisions about their marriage are not evolving daily.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"We're going through a struggle, we're going through issues just like everybody else does," Mauricio continued. "And it doesn't change on a daily basis. If we're separated that means we're giving each other time to allow things to happen.”

Kyle and Mauricio announced their separation over the summer but the pair maintains that they are not getting divorced, which has led to some questioning the legitimacy of their status.

Mauricio expressed annoyance with the tabloids, saying, "And the tabloids right now, they want to write a story about it every single day and I get calls and I get stopped and I'm like, 'Guys, it's just not happening that fast.' When I know what I'm doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, everybody can take a hike and f**k off, pardon my language."

To shield himself from the relentless coverage, the real estate broker revealed that he avoids reading speculative stories about his personal life. He asserted, "I do not let the noise get in," adding that he doesn't use a Google alert for himself or his wife.

Mauricio also disclosed that he has chosen not to watch the current season 13 of RHOBH, as he believes the show dramatizes events, creating unnecessary noise.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

"I'm actually not watching it this season," the 53-year-old revealed. "Because I also know that they're dramatizing everything. And there's a bunch of stuff that I don't even want to see because it will create more noise with me. The people that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don't realize that there are two humans on the other side of that opinion. And that's really, really difficult."

Meanwhile, Kyle Richards addressed rumors that the couple might be fabricating their marriage troubles for attention and ratings during a recent episode of her Bravo's Hot Mic podcast. She vehemently denied such claims, asking, "Who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this. That is one of the dumbest things I've maybe ever heard in these 13 years."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless

Kyle emphasized that her primary concern is not about being relevant on television but about the well-being of her family. She stated, "I care about being relevant to my friends and family. Yes, I'm on television, but I'm good. I would never put my family through this ever."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: