Girls' trips on The Real Housewives usually involve late nights, a full bar and memories the women likely wish didn't make it to TV. Now, Kyle Richards is adding gym sessions to that list.

"The old me would have never gone to a gym in Las Vegas," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG remarks in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's all-new episode.

"I would be exhausted and hungover, looking for room service," she continues. "Now, I'm laying there, awake, since 5 o'clock in the morning. Why wouldn't I go exercise?"

Cameras follow the 54-year-old through what appears to be a grueling workout of weight training.

"What would I have thought of the new, Las Vegas Kyle?" she asks in a confessional. "She's annoying."

Meanwhile, the rest of Kyle's pals seem to be subscribing to her former Vegas style, slowly powering awake after a night out. Erika Jayne crashes into the crew's shared living space at the hotel, where servers are laying out a room service feast. She sits down with Dorit Kemsley.

"I walk out here and who is in her full gym look, with her Birkin?" a raspy-voiced Erika rattles off to Dorit, recounting a brief run-in with Kyle before she headed off to her workout. "What is this?"

"I don't know," an equally raspy Dorit replies. Watch it all play out here:

"Does the Birkin need a workout?" Erika ponders, now partially horizontal and sporting a pair of blacked-out shades.

"Yes, I think according to Kyle, everyone and everything needs a workout," Dorit says.

"I mean, how miserable do you have to be on vacation, on a girls' trip in Vegas, and you are setting the alarm at 5:30 to go work out in the gym?" Dorit asks in a confessional. "Are you deliberately trying to torture yourself?"

"She's living in extremes right now," Dorit then tells Erika, after Erika points out that Kyle's not drinking any alcohol, either.

"And it's not sustainable," Dorit adds.

"I am not getting out of bed before the sun rises. For anyone or anything, other than my children -- and even then, on vacation? Oh hell no!"

Kyle made a lot of life changes in the last year, focusing on fitness, giving up drinking and figuring out what makes her happy after the death of one of her closest friends, who died by suicide. Part of that happiness component involves looking at her marriage of more than two decades to Mauricio Umansky; the two are currently separated, a journey fans will see play out over the course of season 13.

"I didn't know how to navigate it in my own life, let alone with the cameras. So I think there is a lot of confusion in the beginning, like what is really going on?" Kyle told ET at BravoCon. "People want to create a whole drama and all that -- but clearly I was going through a hard time. I seem a little angry, upset which I was."

"All I know is we love each other," she said. "We still live under the same roof and we both want the best for each other. I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way."

"We're just taking it a day at a time and putting our family first."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

