There's a very easy explanation as to why Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky do not have a prenup. And their reasoning is also very relatable.

While there's been no talk about going down the path of divorce (she has since clarified her "divorce" comment at BravoCon), the topic of a prenuptial agreement is something the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been open about for quite some time.

In a 2017 interview for Andy Cohens' Then & Now show, Cohen straight-up asked a slew of Housewives if they had signed a prenup. Richards -- along with Camille Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump, Shannon Beador and Erika Jayne -- shared on Cohen'ss how that she did not have a prenup and she explained why.

"My husband and I didn't have two nickels to rub together when we got married, so a prenup was not an option or even talked about," she said at the time.

And, for what it's worth, there's a scenario in which she would make someone sign a prenup and a different scenario in which she would not sign a prenup.

"But if I were to marry somebody who had less money than me, I would probably make them sign a prenup," she said. "But if I were getting married to somebody with a lot of money, no I wouldn't sign one."

The estranged couple has amassed a fortune since tying the knot in January 1996. They share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mom to daughter Farrah, from her first marriage. Richards, of course, proved to be an instant hit on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its inception.

Umansky began his real estate career at Los Angeles' Hilton & Hyland and, according to his 2023 book, The Dealmaker, his sales, at the height of his career there, accounted for "approximately 20 percent of" the firm's revenue. There was ultimately a falling out with Hilton, and Umansky launched his own firm, The Agency, which is the subject of the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills.

This is all to say divorce is never easy, especially when there's no prenup, which only complicates the division of assets, and that could amount to potentially millions between the estranged couple. But in any event, it seems despite their separation, Umansky and Richards are not headed for divorce.

She had to clarify during a special episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, recorded during BravoCon 2023.

During the episode, Richards explained how she inadvertently said she and Umansky were getting divorced while speaking to reporters on the carpet at BravoCon, which she stressed was not the case.

"I misspoke on the carpet today. Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said, 'separated' and then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere," Richards said. "So that was my bad."

According to Richards, she and Umansky are "still amicable" amid their split.

