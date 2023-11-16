On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards opened up about her marital struggles with Mauricio Umansky, expressing the need for more effort in their relationship.

Acknowledging a challenging year, Richards confided in co-star Dorit Kemsley during a one-on-one lunch, hinting at difficulties stemming from her strained relationship with sister Kathy Hilton. She expressed disappointment in Umansky, stating, "I expected more from him for what I was going through."

Richards then touched upon the clash between their lifestyles, noting 53-year-old Umansky's penchant for socializing and business events involving alcohol. As a year-long sober individual, Richards admitted the difficulty of balancing her new lifestyle with Umansky's role as the co-founder of The Agency, a real estate firm.

In a confessional, Richards revealed her struggle with the mismatch in priorities, stating, "I feel like he’s very focused on his work, so I feel like, in that aspect, we’re kind of growing in different directions."

The conversation with Kemsley delved into Richards' recent lifestyle changes, including sobriety, tattoos, and increased focus on personal well-being. Richards, 54, asserted her need for clarity, stating, "This is who I am. Just take it or leave it."

Kemsley, in her confessional, suggested that Richards' changes may be a way of gaining control over her life. Other cast members, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, also questioned Richards' transformation, with Stracke attributing it to a "mid-life crisis" and Beauvais expressing a longing for the "old Kyle."

Richards had previously hinted at her marital difficulties in earlier episodes, expressing a desire for space from Umansky after engaging in heated arguments. The couple officially confirmed their separation in September after 27 years of marriage.

