Kathy Hilton dropped a bombshell that left her daughter, Paris Hilton, in shock.

The revelation came on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when the host discussed the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, where Kathy's sister, Kyle Richards, and country singer Morgan Wade both get tattoos.

Wearing a black short-sleeved top and a long sparkling silver skirt, 64-year-old Kathy joined the conversation by lifting up her leg and proudly showcasing a tattoo on her ankle.

"Wait a minute, you got a tattoo too?" Andy asked in surprise.

"Uh-hmm," Kathy confirmed. "Oh, I love that," Andy responded.

“What?" exclaimed Paris. "You have a tattoo?"

"Morgan, Kyle, and I got a tattoo," Kathy shared with a smile.

"I don't even have one," said Paris, who wore a long-sleeved embellished green dress with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline.

As Andy pressed for details, Kathy revealed that she had a tattoo session at her house accompanied by her other sister, 59-year-old Kim Richards, who opted not to get inked. Kathy chose a four-leaf clover as her tattoo, expressing that it is her "favorite thing."

The conversation took a turn as Andy inquired about Kathy spending time with Kyle's rumored lover, Morgan. Kathy praised Morgan, describing her as humble, wonderful, lovely, and very talented. She also expressed admiration for Morgan's on-stage presence.

Bravo

Paris, who recently welcomed a baby girl named London via surrogate, joined her mother in a game where they were asked if they had met famous people. Kathy confirmed encounters with Liza Minelli, Michael Jackson's chimp, Bubbles, members of the Beatles, John Travolta, Elizabeth Taylor and Bette Davis. They both admitted to meeting a member of the British royal family, with Kathy sharing her experiences meeting Princess Diana, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla.

As Andy dug deeper, Paris revealed meeting both Prince William and Prince Harry during a night out in London years ago. When asked about any "flirty energy," Paris insisted they were just nice and that they had a fun night at the Park Lane Hilton, accompanied by Christina Aguilera and a group of friends.

Paris and Kathy appeared on Bravo's WWHL to promote the upcoming second season of Paris In Love, set to premiere Thursday on Peacock's streaming service. The first season focused on Paris as she prepared for her wedding to Carter Reum.

Andy also relayed a question from a viewer asking if Paris and Carter, both 42, wanted another baby after having Phoenix and London. Paris replied, "We'll see. I'm just loving having my little boy and girl right now. But I'm probably going to want a little sister for London."

RELATED CONTENT: