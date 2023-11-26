Paris Hilton and her son are spreading some holiday cheer --and celebrating the arrival of the family's latest edition.

Just one day after the Paris in Love star shared that she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed a daughter named London, the proud mom and her baby boy celebrated the occasion with a sweet set of photos.

"Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas! 💕💕🎄💕💕," the 42-year-old wrote. The photo lead with a picture of Paris holding Phoenix in her lap as they sit by a pink Christmas Trees. In the following pics, Paris and Phoenix are joined by Nicky Hilton and her children, Lily, Teddy and Nicky's baby boy -- whose name has yet to be revealed.

On Friday, Paris shared the news that she and Carter have welcomed another child, a baby girl named London.

"Thankful for my baby girl🥹🩷👶🏼," Paris wrote next to a sweet picture of a pink onesie that had the name London written on it. Proving that her daughter is sliving, the outfit came with a pair of pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

Paris' representative confirmed to the Associated Press the same day that London was welcomed into the world via surrogacy.

The socialite didn't stop there and treated her followers to several Thanksgiving-themed TikToks that provided glimpses into the newest addition to her family. In one video, Paris and Carter, joyfully chanted "big brother" to their baby son.

Paris' announcement of London's arrival comes almost a year after she a Carter revealed they secretly welcomed their son. In January, the pair took to social media to share the news that they welcomed their first child via surrogate. The news was even a shock to Kathy Hilton -- who found out about her grandson after he arrived.

Prior to the news of the latest addition to the Hilton-Reum household, Paris spoke with ET and dished on her plans for her first holiday as a mom.

"We're so excited just to be with the whole family together, all the cousins, my sister's flying in with her little babies," she told ET's Denny Directo. "So I'm just excited to have my first Christmas as a mom it's like such an important time. I can't wait to all wear matching onesies on Christmas together on Christmas morning... it's family tradition."

