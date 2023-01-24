Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child with Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is a new mother!

The star took to Instagram Tuesday evening to reveal she and her husband, Carter Reum, are parents to a baby boy, writing, "You are already loved beyond words." Hilton shared an adorable photo of her son's newborn hand wrapped around her thumb.

"Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate," a source tells ET. "Paris is so incredibly happy and has always dreamed of being a mom. Her friends and family are thrilled for her and know she is going to be the best mom."

The surprise baby announcement comes just a couple of months after Hilton revealed she was undergoing IVF treatments. "IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris explained in November 2022. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"

Paris and Carter tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in November 2021.

Paris has been vocal about her desire to start a family with Carter for a long time. During an April 2022 appearance on The Bellas podcast, she shared, “We've been talking about kids since the beginning -- since the first couple months of dating. We would love to have twins, that would be amazing. We want like three or four."

She continued, “I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both. But whatever happens, happens. I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

