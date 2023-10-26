Everyone knows that Paris Hilton — media personality, "Stars Are Blind" singer, and inventor of "sliving" — has an enviable lifestyle. So when we heard she was releasing a houseware collection at Walmart, we knew we had to get our hands on it. The American princess now has a line of adorable and affordable cookware, drinkware, bakeware, and more to help you slive your best life.

Shop Paris Hilton's Be An Icon Line

Just in time for holiday gifting season — hint, hint —Paris' Amazon collection has everything you need to infuse your home with a touch of fabulous. We're talking bubblegum-pink pots and pans, a microwaveable popcorn popper, a mini fridge, adorable teapots and so much more. The star announced the new collection on Instagram this week.

Not only are these products adorable, but they're also incredibly practical. The drinkware is made of stainless steel with double-walled insulation to keep your bevvies cold, the temperature-adjustable mini fridge is complete with a mirrored ring light door, and the cookware is ceramic and dishwasher-safe.

Whether you or a loved one are huge Paris Hilton fans or simply need to stop living the simple life, this collection will help you channel your inner heiress. Below, shop the new pieces from the collection at Walmart. Some pieces from Hilton's previous housewares launch are also still available on Amazon — now that's hot.

RELATED CONTENT: