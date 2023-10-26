Slive your best life this holiday season with Paris Hilton's new homeware collab with Walmart.
Everyone knows that Paris Hilton — media personality, "Stars Are Blind" singer, and inventor of "sliving" — has an enviable lifestyle. So when we heard she was releasing a houseware collection at Walmart, we knew we had to get our hands on it. The American princess now has a line of adorable and affordable cookware, drinkware, bakeware, and more to help you slive your best life.
Shop Paris Hilton's Be An Icon Line
Just in time for holiday gifting season — hint, hint —Paris' Amazon collection has everything you need to infuse your home with a touch of fabulous. We're talking bubblegum-pink pots and pans, a microwaveable popcorn popper, a mini fridge, adorable teapots and so much more. The star announced the new collection on Instagram this week.
Not only are these products adorable, but they're also incredibly practical. The drinkware is made of stainless steel with double-walled insulation to keep your bevvies cold, the temperature-adjustable mini fridge is complete with a mirrored ring light door, and the cookware is ceramic and dishwasher-safe.
Whether you or a loved one are huge Paris Hilton fans or simply need to stop living the simple life, this collection will help you channel your inner heiress. Below, shop the new pieces from the collection at Walmart. Some pieces from Hilton's previous housewares launch are also still available on Amazon — now that's hot.
Paris Hilton Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware Set
Turn heads in the kitchen with Paris Hilton's 10-piece Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cookware set. The lids feature shiny gold heart knobs for that extra touch of glam.
Paris Hilton Microwave Popcorn Popper
This 3.3-qt microwavable popcorn popper is dishwasher-safe, so you can get to your movie night — or girl dinner — faster.
Paris Hilton 3-Piece Ceramic Bowl Set
Every good hostess knows presentation is everything. Make even the most basic snacks look good in these ceramic nesting bowls.
Paris Hilton Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
One of two new designs, this iridescent tea kettle features Hilton's signature of approval.
Paris Hilton Premium Nonstick Heart Shaped Fluted Pan
Make sweet treats in this super-cute pan.
Paris Hilton 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
Get every kitchen knife a stylish chef needs in this adorable set, complete with a heart-shaped block.
Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Whip up your favorite meals in style with this 10-piece nonstick cooking set, complete with a fry pan, sauce pan with lid, saute pan with lid, stock pot with lid and felt counter protectors in your choice of pink, cream, black and light or dark grey.
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Wine Tumbler
Even if you're drinking two buck chuck, it will feel extra glamorous sipped out of this rhinestone-bedazzled insulated wine glass.
Paris Hilton Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle
Here's the tea: this stainless steel tea kettle is adorned with Paris' iconic catchphrase that turns from black to pink when heated.
Paris Hilton Charcuterie Board and Serving Set
Show your love for a good cheeseboard with this heart-shaped charcuterie set, available in pink at Walmart and in grey on Amazon.
Paris Hilton Cookie Decorating Set with Nonstick Cookie Baking Sheet
Treat your favorite baker to arguably the most adorable cookie-decorating set, including a cookie sheet, cookie cutters, spatula, piping bag, decorating tips and serving doilies.
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge
Use this mini fridge to keep your favorite snacks and bevvies cold or warm, or get glowing skin like Paris by storing your skincare products. You can control the temperature of this mini fridge plus check yourself out with its mirrored door and dimmable LED light.
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop
Pour the perfect cup of coffee with this lovely heart-themed French press and coffee spoon set.
Paris Hilton Epic Nonstick Cookware Set with Tempered Glass Lids
The Epic collection features tempered glass lids to let you see your food while it cooks.
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Tumbler With Lid And Straw
Keep your water or cocktails ice-cold, even when sipping poolside, with this stainless steel tumbler.
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board Set
A glamorous gold edge and heart cutout takes your basic bamboo cutting board up a few notches.
Paris Hilton Kitchen Set Tool Crock with Silicone Cooking Utensils
Matching sets aren't just for your wardrobe. This stylish utensil kit — available in grey and pink — includes a spatula, solid spoon, slotted turner, tongs, stainless steel ladle, wire whisk and tool crock.
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap
This rhinestone-covered water bottle is so fabulous, it basically doubles as a purse if all you need to carry is liquid. (We're not judging!)
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board and Cutlery Set
Be a boss babe in the kitchen with this baby pink knife and cutting board set.
Paris Hilton Breakable Chocolate Heart Kit
Be a heartbreaker in the best way using Paris' candy-making kit to make some seriously adorable treats.
RELATED CONTENT: