The holiday season of travel and gift giving will be here before you know it. Ahead of the shopping frenzy, Dagne Dover just dropped a new limited-edition collection of work, travel and baby bags for everyone on your list. The HYPERCHILL collection is a fresh arctic take on the brand's eco-conscious and hyper-organized accessories.

Inspired by frozen tundras and winter wonderlands, HYPERCHILL was made to transport you to a cool world with cozy textures and vibrant colors in Dagne Dover's best-selling ultra-functional performance pieces. The bags are now available in three seasonal colorways: Waffle Fog, Ube and Microchip.

"We're introducing a classic winter waffle texture in our performance neoprene material, bungee cording zipper pullers, and super wearable colors in everyone's favorite Dagne silhouettes." said Dagne Dover co-founder + CCO, Jessy Dover. "Our limited-edition colors are icy cool, with a pop of vibrant purple energy. We hear the wind blowing and the fresh snow crunching beneath our boots!"

From the cult-favorite diaper bag to carry-ons and weekender bags, shop our favorite pieces from the new Dagne Dover holiday collection below.

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with your little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, 2 stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and wipeable changing mat. $215 Shop Now

