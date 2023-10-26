Style

Dagne Dover Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection Perfect for Gifting Everyone on Your List

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dagne Dover Hyperchill Collection
Dagne Dover
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:03 AM PDT, October 26, 2023

Dagne Dover dropped the HYPERCHILL collection just in time for holidays. Shop gifts for new parents, travelers and more.

The holiday season of travel and gift giving will be here before you know it. Ahead of the shopping frenzy, Dagne Dover just dropped a new limited-edition collection of work, travel and baby bags for everyone on your list. The HYPERCHILL collection is a fresh arctic take on the brand's eco-conscious and hyper-organized accessories.

Shop the HYPERCHILL Collection

Inspired by frozen tundras and winter wonderlands, HYPERCHILL was made to transport you to a cool world with cozy textures and vibrant colors in Dagne Dover's best-selling ultra-functional performance pieces. The bags are now available in three seasonal colorways: Waffle Fog, Ube and Microchip.

"We're introducing a classic winter waffle texture in our performance neoprene material, bungee cording zipper pullers, and super wearable colors in everyone's favorite Dagne silhouettes." said Dagne Dover co-founder + CCO, Jessy Dover. "Our limited-edition colors are icy cool, with a pop of vibrant purple energy. We hear the wind blowing and the fresh snow crunching beneath our boots!"

From the cult-favorite diaper bag to carry-ons and weekender bags, shop our favorite pieces from the new Dagne Dover holiday collection below.

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with your little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, 2 stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and wipeable changing mat.

Dakota Neoprene Backpack

Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover

Dakota Neoprene Backpack

There are three sizes of this comfy, all-day carry for wherever your day leads.

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Large

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Large
Dagne Dover

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Large

Enjoy a quick weekend trip with this ultra organized carryall.

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Extra Large

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Extra Large
Dagne Dover

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Extra Large

For extra long weekends, this carry-on features a 16-inch laptop sleeve, shoe bag, detachable adjustable crossbody strap and phone pocket.

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Medium

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Medium
Dagne Dover

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Medium

From the office to the gym, the medium size carryall fits a 13-inch laptop. It also has a luggage sleeve to fit right on top of your suitcase.

Mila Toiletry Organizer

Mila Toiletry Organizer
Dagne Dover

Mila Toiletry Organizer

Keep your full-sized skincare spill-free and organized on-the-go or at home.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon Has So Many Early Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

lululemon Has So Many Early Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

30 Best Gifts for Women, from Fashion and Beauty to Tech and More

Gifts

30 Best Gifts for Women, from Fashion and Beauty to Tech and More

Away Luggage Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

Gifts

Away Luggage Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Holiday Travel

Home

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Luggage for Holiday Travel

Samsonite's Black Friday Sale Is Already Here: Save 30% on Luggage Now

Sales & Deals

Samsonite's Black Friday Sale Is Already Here: Save 30% on Luggage Now

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Travel Bags for Your Next Fall Getaway

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Travel Bags for Your Next Fall Getaway

Tags: