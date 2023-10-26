Dagne Dover dropped the HYPERCHILL collection just in time for holidays. Shop gifts for new parents, travelers and more.
The holiday season of travel and gift giving will be here before you know it. Ahead of the shopping frenzy, Dagne Dover just dropped a new limited-edition collection of work, travel and baby bags for everyone on your list. The HYPERCHILL collection is a fresh arctic take on the brand's eco-conscious and hyper-organized accessories.
Inspired by frozen tundras and winter wonderlands, HYPERCHILL was made to transport you to a cool world with cozy textures and vibrant colors in Dagne Dover's best-selling ultra-functional performance pieces. The bags are now available in three seasonal colorways: Waffle Fog, Ube and Microchip.
"We're introducing a classic winter waffle texture in our performance neoprene material, bungee cording zipper pullers, and super wearable colors in everyone's favorite Dagne silhouettes." said Dagne Dover co-founder + CCO, Jessy Dover. "Our limited-edition colors are icy cool, with a pop of vibrant purple energy. We hear the wind blowing and the fresh snow crunching beneath our boots!"
From the cult-favorite diaper bag to carry-ons and weekender bags, shop our favorite pieces from the new Dagne Dover holiday collection below.
Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with your little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, 2 stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and wipeable changing mat.
Dakota Neoprene Backpack
There are three sizes of this comfy, all-day carry for wherever your day leads.
Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Large
Enjoy a quick weekend trip with this ultra organized carryall.
Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Extra Large
For extra long weekends, this carry-on features a 16-inch laptop sleeve, shoe bag, detachable adjustable crossbody strap and phone pocket.
Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag - Medium
From the office to the gym, the medium size carryall fits a 13-inch laptop. It also has a luggage sleeve to fit right on top of your suitcase.
Mila Toiletry Organizer
Keep your full-sized skincare spill-free and organized on-the-go or at home.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
