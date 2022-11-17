Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom, Kathy Hilton's, comments about her fertility journey.
In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum.
"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," Paris wrote. "The truth is. my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."
Paris and Carter tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in November 2021.
"IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris continued. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited then becoming a mom in 2023!"
Paris' post comes after her mom spoke about her daughter's fertility journey in a recent interview with E! News.
"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying," Kathy shared. "I always say, 'Just relax.'"
Paris has been vocal about her desire to start a family with Carter for a long time. During an April appearance on The Bellas podcast, she shared, “We've been talking about kids since the beginning -- since the first couple months of dating. We would love to have twins, that would be amazing. We want like three or four."
She continued, “I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both. But whatever happens, happens. I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”
