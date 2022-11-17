Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom, Kathy Hilton's, comments about her fertility journey.

In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum.

"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," Paris wrote. "The truth is. my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

Paris and Carter tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in November 2021.

"IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris continued. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited then becoming a mom in 2023!"

Paris' post comes after her mom spoke about her daughter's fertility journey in a recent interview with E! News.

"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying," Kathy shared. "I always say, 'Just relax.'"

Paris has been vocal about her desire to start a family with Carter for a long time. During an April appearance on The Bellas podcast, she shared, “We've been talking about kids since the beginning -- since the first couple months of dating. We would love to have twins, that would be amazing. We want like three or four."

She continued, “I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both. But whatever happens, happens. I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

