Two sisters, one look! Paris Hilton decided to take a page out of her younger sister, Nicky Hilton's, style book over the weekend. The 40-year-old heiress posted two pics of herself wearing a Self-Portrait little black dress that included silver rhinestone detailing around the chest.

"Happy #Sliving Sunday! ✨💫🌈💖 Hope you’re having a good weekend, babes! What are your Sunday plans?" Paris captioned the pics.

Of course, the dress was chic, but fans also noticed that it was the exact dress worn by Nicky last week for her pregnancy announcement pic.

In Nicky's post, she cradles her growing back bump in the look, captioning the image, "They say the best things in life come in threes. 👶👶👶."

Nicky and her husband, James Rothschild, already share daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodra "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

A rep for Nicky previously told ET that the couple "will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022," and that "the sex of the baby is still unknown."

Meanwhile, Paris tied the knot with Carter Reum in November, and has been very vocal about her desire to start a family soon. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Paris opened up about her own baby plans.

“Yes, I want a couple,” Paris said of her future children. “Probably, like, two or three.”

As for baby names, Paris already has a plan, saying, “The girl is going to be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. Marilyn, after my grandmother. And London because it’s my favorite city and I think that Paris and London sound cute together.”

She also spoke about Nicky's news on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying, “Now with Nicky’s news, I can’t wait. Now they can all grow up together.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Kathy Hilton Shares Personal Details From Inside Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump for 1st Time in Chic Look

Paris Hilton Shares Baby Name Idea, Celebrates Nicky's Baby News

Nicky Hilton Expecting Third Child With Husband James Rothschild

Related Gallery