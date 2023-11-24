Paris Hilton Welcomes Second Child with Husband Carter Reum

In a delightful Thanksgiving revelation, Paris Hilton unveiled a heartwarming surprise – the arrival of her new daughter London.

On Friday, Hilton took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a pink baby outfit adorned with the name "London." The accompanying caption expressed her gratitude, stating, "Thankful for my baby girl."

The socialite didn't stop there and treated her followers to several Thanksgiving-themed TikToks that provided glimpses into the newest addition to her family. In one video, Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, joyfully chanted "big brother" to their baby son, Phoenix. Hilton's representative confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday that London was welcomed into the world via surrogacy.

Hilton has been vocal about her desire to start a family with Carter for a long time. During an April 2022 appearance on The Bellas podcast, she shared, “We've been talking about kids since the beginning -- since the first couple months of dating. We would love to have twins, that would be amazing. We want like three or four."

Hilton has been transparent about her path to motherhood, discussing her experiences with egg freezing and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton shared her excitement about Phoenix having a baby sister named London, revealing that she had harbored the desire to name her daughter after her favorite city for over a decade.

"I've always wanted to name my daughter London. I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter," Hilton expressed on her podcast.

This news follows the earlier announcement of Phoenix's arrival in January, also through surrogacy. Hilton and Reum celebrated their union with a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

