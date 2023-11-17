Cotton is typically the two-year wedding anniversary gift, but it seems Carter Reum went the less traditional -- and way more expensive -- route for his other half, Paris Hilton.

As the new mom revealed to ET's Denny Directo at GQ's Men of the Year party on Thursday night, Reum showered his bride with big-ticket items, including a diamond necklace and plenty of Chanel.

"He is just the most romatic man in the world, so he planned this whole day with all these gorgeous roses everywhere and all this Chanel -- got me all my new favorite purses and jewelry and a beautiful diamond necklace," she gushed. "He's just the best. I feel so lucky."

The couple famously tied the knot in November 2021 after getting engaged the previous February. "Before 2021, 11:11 was just my favorite time of day✨Now it's the anniversary of one of the best days of my life🥰👰🏼‍♀️ Happy 2 year anniversary my love!😍Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day.👸🏼," she wrote on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. "So happy and grateful for this beautiful life we are building together🥹🥲😍 Love you so much Dada☺️."

Just over a year after tying the knot, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Phoenix, born via surrogate.

Now with the youngster's first holiday season approaching, proud mom Paris is really looking forward to plenty of family time. "We're so excited just to be with the whole family together -- all of the cousins. My sister is flying in with her little babies, so I'm just excited to have the first Christmas as a mom," she said, referencing younger sister Nicky Hilton. "This is, like, such an important time and I just love the holidays together. We can't wait to all wear matching onesies on Christmas morning!"

