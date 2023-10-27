Paris Hilton had many wedding dresses to choose from. The 42-year-old media personality appeared in a new video for British Vogue, in which she broke down 12 of her most iconic looks -- her wedding dress included.

Hilton married Carter Reum in 2021 in a custom-made gown by Oscar de la Renta.

"I knew right away that I wanted to walk down the aisle in Oscar," Hilton said. "I wanted something that was really just a princess, but had the 3D flowers on it. I was going for a Grace Kelly vibe."

Hilton's ceremony gown wasn't her only dress of the wedding, as she revealed, "I actually wore six dresses the night of my wedding."

"It was because I literally had 45 of them," she said. "My stylist was getting calls from designers all around the world and everyone was excited to be a part of this wedding that they all made these incredible custom dresses that were so beautiful, so I tried to wear as many of them as possible."

Also among the looks discussed was an all-pink Versace number that Hilton wore back in 2001.

"I was going for the Barbiecore vibes before there was even the word Barbiecore. I invented it," Hilton said. "Barbie is my idol. She is such an icon. I've looked up to her my entire life. I always loved that Barbie could be anything that she set her mind to, whether it was a teacher, an astronaut, president -- this woman did it all."

Of course, Hilton's iconic sweatsuit look -- which she wore with her dog, Tinkerbell, in tow -- was also discussed, with the DJ exclaiming, "I love 2000s fashion."

"It was all about being original and fun and just wearing whatever you wanted to wear," she said. "When I moved to New York, I didn't have a stylist, an agent, a publicist, none of that. I did it all on my own."

"I used to love bringing my little Tinkerbell with me everywhere. It was just so much fun dressing her up 'cause she was like my first daughter," Hilton, who's now mom to 9-month-old Phoenix, said. "She was my best friend, my sidekick, my other half. I miss her so much."

