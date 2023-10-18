That's hot! Paris Hilton's 9-month-old son Phoenix is walking in his famous mom's footsteps when it comes to his first word.

The 42-year-old DJ and heiress appeared on Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she opened up about her little guy's milestones.

"Is this true his first word was 'mama'?" host Fallon asked Hilton.

"No, it was 'yas,'" Paris replied, teasing, "Yas, wonder who he got that from."

Paris' appearance on the show marked little Phoenix's first time in New York.

"He is an amazing traveler, but this is his first time experiencing jet lag so he's been up 'til midnight, 1 a.m," the reality star shared.

She added that her son, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, still considers her hit "Stars Are Blind," to be his favorite song.

"Yes, he has amazing taste in music," she gushed.

Paris revealed that she's currently recording her new album with Sia as the executive producer, teasing that it will be out next year.

The icon's reality show, Paris In Love, is also returning and will showcase milestone moments for the new mom, including telling her mom, Kathy Hilton, about baby Phoenix after he was born.

"Nobody knew about Phoenix besides Carter and I. None of my friends, none of my family, no one knew," Paris, who welcomed Phoenix via surrogate, shared, saying she knew her mom wouldn't be able to keep the secret.

The big reveal is featured on the show, but Paris described the moment on the Tonight Show, saying, "I came in and I had Phoenix under a blanket. I said, 'I have two surprises for you.' The first I gave her a baby blue Chanel bag because, you know, who could be mad after getting Chanel? And then I said, 'Here's the second surprise.' And the blanket came down."

Though she didn't reveal Kathy's exact reaction, Paris did share, "It was emotional. It was such a special moment."

Season 2 of Paris In Love premieres Nov. 30 on Peacock.

