Paris Hilton Twins With 'Angel Baby' Phoenix in Sweet Mother-Son Pics

Paris Hilton and her son are adorable! On Monday, the 42-year-old heiress posted several photos to her Instagram with her 7-month-old son, Phoenix.

The mother-son duo posed together in a white chair while Hilton wore a tropical green printed two-piece set that matched the bib her son wore.

In the photos, Phoenix looks into the camera as he sits on his mother’s lap while she smiles down at him. In the last photo, Hilton takes a picture of her son sitting in his BabyBjörn with a stuffed animal, giving fans a closer look at his bib.

"#MommyMonday with my angel baby 🥰💙👶🏼," Hilton captioned the post.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January. In May, Hilton celebrated her first Mother's Day with a heartfelt tribute to her newborn son, and extended her celebration to "all moms out there," noting they are "the glue that holds everything together."

"So excited to be celebrating my first Mothers Day with my little angel baby Phoenix," Hilton wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with a collection of photos of herself and Phoenix, along with her husband and mother Kathy Hilton.

“Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had," Hilton continued. "It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms. Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love. There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

Phoenix's surprise arrival came just a few of months after Hilton revealed she was undergoing IVF treatments. "IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris explained in November 2022. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"

In March, Hilton told ET, "My favorite moments [of motherhood] are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life."

