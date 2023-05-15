Paris Hilton celebrated her first Mother's Day with a heartfelt tribute to newborn son Phoenix on Sunday. Hilton extended her celebration to "all moms out there," whom she said are "the glue that holds everything together."

"So excited to be celebrating my first Mothers Day with my little angel baby Phoenix," Hilton wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with a collection of photos of herself and Phoenix, along with husband Carter Reum and mother Kathy Hilton.

Hilton and Reum welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January. "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had," Hilton continued on Sunday. "It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms. Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love.🥹🥰 There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

Hilton continued with a message of gratitude for her own mother. "This Mother's Day, I can't help but feel grateful for this beautiful journey I am on. It's a day to celebrate the incredible women who brought us into this world, who have loved us unconditionally and who have shaped us into the people we are today. My mom is my biggest inspiration and the original queen of my heart. She has always been there for me, through the ups and downs, and has taught me the true meaning of strength and love," she wrote.

Hilton then added a message to mothers everywhere. "You are the backbone of your families, the glue that holds everything together, and the most important person in your child's life," she wrote. "Cherish every moment, even the tough ones, because they are the ones that will shape your child into the amazing person they are meant to be."

She finished with another tribute to her own child: "As for me, I am so lucky to be a mom to my baby boy, and I promise to love and cherish him forever," she wrote. "He is my world, my reason for waking up every morning, and the light that shines so bright in my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms out there, you are all true superheroes!"

Phoenix's surprise arrival came just a few of months after Hilton revealed she was undergoing IVF treatments. "IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris explained in November. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"

In March, Hilton told ET, "My favorite moments [of motherhood] are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life."

