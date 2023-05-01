Paris Hilton Makes an 'Iconic' Debut at 2023 Met Gala

Paris Hilton set foot on her first-ever Met Gala red carpet in New York City on Monday night, adding a major celebrity milestone to her resume. Despite her years-long time in the spotlight, 2023 marked Hilton's first Met Gala appearance.

Hilton looked stunning on The Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet. The original "It Girl" wore an off-the-shoulder, black leather glove-sleeve Marc Jacobs gown with Swarovski embroidered bodice with jet-back Swarovski crystal Kiki boots. The sleeves and bodice of her dress shimmered as she posed for the flashing camera lights.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hilton was escorted by designer Marc Jacobs to the Met Gala. When ET's Rachel Smith asked the famed designer why he chose to bring Hilton as his date, Jacobs kept it simple -- saying, "It's Paris F***ing Hilton!"

This year's dress code requested that guests style themselves "in honor of Karl," an extension of this year's Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Hilton was known to be friends with the late designer, and posed with him at a Dom Perignon party in 2006.

Paris Hilton poses with Karl Lagerfeld in 2006 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" honors the work and life of the late designer, featuring 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe, as well as his own personal line. The exhibit opens to the public on May 5 and will close July 16.

Following the theme's announcement in September 2022, the Met faced backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including an a 2009 quote, "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, Lagerfeld also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement. Lagerfeld died in 2019 at age 85.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer as her co-chairs for this year's gala. The annual celebration is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

