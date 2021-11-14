Paris Hilton's wedding was also going to be an elaborate affair. The reality star and socialite made sure to keep the fun going all weekend after tying the knot with new hubby Carter Reum.

After exchanging vows at a lavish ceremony on Thursday in Los Angeles, the pair's weekend of wedding festivities continued on Friday night, where they had fun at a private carnival party on the Santa Monica Pier.

A source tells ET that the partygoers indulged in all the traditional culinary treats famous at a carnival, including pizza, hotdogs on a stick, lemonade, as well popcorn, funnel cakes, ice cream and Dippin' Dots.

The newlyweds also served branded rosé, white wine and canned water personalized for their wedding celebration, as well as gift shot glasses emblazoned with the couple's new signature logo.

The party featured a ton of famed carnival midway games including basketball toss booths, rides of the pier's famous Ferris wheel, and a special Paris-themed ring toss game, where guests could win pillows with Paris' face on them.

As for the big centerpiece, Paris enjoyed an enormous Barbie themed cake, which took five days to create.

Paris, meanwhile, rocked an appropriately loud, glam ensemble, including a custom-made Alice and Olivia pink dress with a matching Mason Ava veil.

Paris spent the night hanging out with her loved ones and famous friends, including Demi Lovato, Billy Idol, Gigi Gorgeous, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin. The night also featured a surprise performance from Diplo, who got behind the turn tables at 10:30, and the guests went wild when Paris announced he'd be spinning.

The fun stretched into Saturday, with a second star-studded reception celebration that was a starkly more lavish black-tie affair.

Hilton stunned in a curve-hugging semi-sheer silver dress adorned with thousands of star-shaped embellishments, while Carter looked handsome and classy in a black-on-black suit ensemble.

The sizable guest list included Paris's famous family -- including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, mom Kathy Hilton and brother Baron Hilton -- as well as reality stars and other celebs such as Kate Beckinsale, Ashley Benson, Jasmin Tookes, Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith, and Emma Roberts, among many others.

The night also featured a live performance from guest Macy Grey, who entertained the partygoers an spend time hanging out with Paris and her new hubby.

All three days of lavish celebrations were filmed as part of Paris' new reality docuseries Paris in Love, with new episodes premiering Thursdays on Peacock.

For an inside look at Paris and Carter's elegant wedding ceremony and gala reception on Thursday, check out the video below.

