No surprise here, Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum was a star-studded, extravagant affair! The 40-year-old heiress and DJ tied the knot with the 40-year-old entrepreneur on Thursday in Los Angeles, ET can confirm. They got married in the Beverly Hills estate of Paris' great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton, which has a special meaning to Paris' family, one where they celebrated many occasions growing up.

On Friday, Paris also posted a message on her website detailing her big day. "I’ve lived a very unique life in the public eye over the last two decades and throughout the years, I was always searching for my partner. Not only someone to share my dreams with but a man to build a future together," she wrote. "I was looking for my equal. Someone who wasn’t fascinated with 'Paris Hilton' but instead, someone who saw the real me and loved me for me. Someone who is loving and kind. Someone to be a father to my future children. I’m so proud of my love story with Carter, and even more excited that it’s just beginning. My next chapter as a wife is going to be the best yet."

The couple tied the knot in a tent with a white carpet and white chairs as cherry blossom trees and a mirrored runner decorated the scene.

The bride wore an embroidered dress by Oscar de La Renta while her bridesmaids donned pink gowns by Alice & Olivia. In the bridal party was Paris' Matron of Honor, her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Farrah Aldjufrie, Tessa Hilton, Halle Reum Hammond, and Brooke Wiederhorn.

The groom wore a tux by Zegna while Nigel Curtiss designed the groomsmen's tuxes and Shawn Christopher handmade the bowties. Both of Paris' brothers, Conrad and Barron Hilton, were groomsmen as was her new brother-in-law, James Rothschild.

Nicky's daughters, Lily Grace and Teddy, were also featured in the bridal party as were the children of Brooke Wiederhorn, Paris' cousin.

Paris was escorted down the aisle by her father, Ricky Hilton. "My dad had the sweetest reaction to seeing me in my wedding dress. It was the most wholesome moment. I felt like a little girl again seeing the sparkle in his eyes," Paris wrote. "It was so obvious how proud he was."

Tons of stars were in attendance for the special occasion, including Kim Kardashian West, who came without a date, Paula Abdul, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Meghan Trainer, Ashley Benson, Rachel Zoe, Nicole Richie and more.

Performer Kim Petras started the ceremony with a slow cover of Paris' song, "Stars Are Blind," and the bridal party entered to an instrumental cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect."

"It was so surreal hearing 'Stars Are Blind' being sung by one of my favorite singers now at our wedding, and knowing that as soon as it finished I would begin my walk down the aisle. She sang a stunning rendition of 'I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You' as I walked down the aisle that moved me so much," Paris wrote. "This was so surreal. It’s like I had been dreaming of this moment my whole life."

Mother of the bride Kathy Hilton started tearing up the moment she sat down and the bride herself walked down the aisle to the ballad, "Can't Help Falling in Love With You." Carter cried the moment the music started before even seeing Paris walk down the aisle.

Overcome by his new bride's beauty, Carter whispered that Paris looked stunning in front of the crowd during the ceremony. In fact, he was so overcome that he kept trying to kiss Paris throughout the ceremony. The couple wrote their own vows, and in his, Carter called himself "the luckiest guy in the world," saying Paris always "brings a laugh, sparkle, and smile" to his day.

In her vows, Paris expressed how excited she was to start their "real life" together, saying she couldn't wait to make him feel like the luckiest guy for "the rest of his life."

The party continued on during the reception as Paris changed into a Ghalia Lav dress and the couple shared their first dance to Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are." But it was Demi Lovato's rendition of the hit song "I Will Always Love You" that really brought the house down with a standing ovation.

"Carter and I aren’t much of dancers, but we’ve been practicing for weeks and I think we pulled it off! I loved Demi Lovato’s performance of 'I Will Always Love You,'" Paris wrote. "They were incredible. It brought so much emotion and love to the event."

Paula Abdul also danced on stage with Kathy to "Cold Hearted Snake" and "Opposites Attract" with Paris joining in on "Straight Up."

For her final look of the night, Paris changed back into another Oscar de la Renta dress just in time to be surprised by Carter's flash mob dance to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" and "My Love" as well as Rihanna's "We Found Love in a Hopeless Place."

Guests dined on delicious food from Wolfgang Puck, The Caviar Co., and champagne from Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage 2012. The wedding cake was six feet tall with a Paris and Carter logo at the top. They were also gifted goodie bags from R3SET.

Several people gave speeches including the groom himself, who talked about being "literally obsessed" with his new wife and who teared up talking about his late father, W Robert Reum.

"It was the best day and night of my life. If I could do it all again I would in a heartbeat," Paris wrote. "I was incredibly happy being surrounded by so many loved ones and for everyone to be catching up and letting loose and celebrating."

ET spoke exclusively to Paris' mom about her daughter's big day. Check out what she had to say in the video below!

