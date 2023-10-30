Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba brought the spirit of Halloween to life with their dazzling and nostalgic tributes to Britney Spears. The two channeled their inner pop princesses, each sporting meticulously crafted costumes inspired by some of the singer's most iconic moments.

At Friday's Casamigos Halloween party, a star-studded guest list gathered to celebrate the holiday in style, with Hilton and Alba taking center stage thanks to their Spears-inspired looks.

Hilton arrived to the event hand-in-hand with her husband, Carter Reum. The couple made an unforgettable entrance, dressed as characters from Spears' 2003 music video, "Toxic." Hilton rocked a teal flight attendant costume, while Reum donned a pilot's attire, perfectly mirroring the iconic duo from the video. Hilton couldn't contain her excitement, posting a video on Instagram of herself strutting her stuff to the tune of Spear's 2007 hit, "Gimme More." The caption for the post read, "In honor of our Queen. Happy Halloween. #IconsOnly."

She captioned another photo of her look, "Icons support icons 👑 @BritneySpears."

As for Alba, the 42-year-old actress paid homage to Spears by sporting a sparkling nude bodysuit, reminiscent of the pop star's dazzling stage outfits and her other look in the "Toxic" music video. She was joined by Kelly Sawyer Patricof, co-CEO of Baby2Baby, who dressed as the schoolgirl version of Spears from her 1998 debut music video, "...Baby One More Time."

In addition to Hilton and Alba, the Casamigos guest list included Lauren Conrad, Edward Norton, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin Bieber, Chrishell Stause, and several members of the Selling Sunset cast.

The Halloween bash nearly coincided with the recent release of Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, in which the pop icon reveals her life's struggles before and after her 13-year conservatorship. In the book, Spears speaks fondly of her friendship with Hilton, who has been a long-time supporter and confidante of hers.

"So much of America dismissed her as a party girl, but I found her elegant — the way she posed on the red carpet and always had an arched eyebrow when anyone was mean about her," Spears writes in her memoir. "She saw that I had babies and that I was suffering from the breakup, and I think she felt sorry for me. She came over to my house, and she helped me out so much. She was just so sweet to me."

The Woman in Me is available now wherever books are sold.

