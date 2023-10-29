Kendall Jenner hosted a wild, fun Halloween costume bash on Saturday, and the party featured a guest list with some serious star power.

The 27-year-old reality star and runway model threw her festive celebration at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, and welcomed a wide array of famous friends, who went all-out for the occasion.

The supermodel shared her look as Marilyn Monroe on Instagram two years after her older sister, Kim Kardashian, famously wore Monroe's dress to the Met Gala.

Posting pics of her own Monroe look, Jenner captioned the photos, "Happy birthday mister president."

Jenner's A-list guest list included Billie Eilish, her brother and producer, Finneas, Natalia Bryant, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lizzo, and many others.

It was also a perfect night for couples to show off their themed couples' costumes, including Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker, as well as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, to name a few.

Eilish's Wild West ensemble was one that really captured some attention. The 21-year-old songstress was all smiles as she rocked a redheaded cowboy look, complete with cowboy hat, blue-and-white gingham shirt, brown pants and a leather holster for her six-shooters.

BACKGRID

Patrick Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, rocked a full Elvis ensemble for his costume. The young actor was joined by girlfriend Abby Champion, who rocked a silvery prom queen and old-school Walkman headphones for a Princess Diaries look.

Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Kravitz and Tatum, meanwhile, went for a funny film parody couples' costume, with Kravitz rocking a white nightgown, close-cut 'do and a chef's knife for her Rosemary's Baby costume -- while Tatum wore a onesie and a bonnet, going as the film's titular baby.

BACKGRID

D'Amelio and Barker, meanwhile, kept things modern and classic by dressing up as Romeo and Juliet from Baz Luhrmann's 1996 reimagining of the Shakespearean tragedy.

BACKGRID

Fox and MGK went full cosplay for their outfits -- basing their costumes off the anime/manga series Death Note. Kelly went all out as the demonic Ryuk, while Fox played a gender-swapped version of the series' protagonist, Light Yagami.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Additionally, Halsey and her new beau, Avan Jogia, made a splash with their nautical looks. Halsey rocked a merfolk-inspired, siren-like costume, while Jogia gave off sailor/pirate vibes.

