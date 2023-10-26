Halsey and Avan Jogia are making their stylish couple's debut on Instagram.

The "Without Me" singer and the Victorious actor hit up LA Fashion Week recently, and posed together for snapshots she shared to her Instagram on Thursday.

The 29-year-old singer stunned in a black leather dress with elbow-length black leather gloves and dramatic, gothic makeup.

Meanwhile, Jogia, 31, matched her black-on-black ensemble with black pants, a high-rise black top and full-length black jacket, paired with a thick gold chain.

The pair posed separately to show off their chic styles, and cozied up for some pics, with his arm around her shoulder.

Halsey was previously spotted holding hands with Canadian actor in September, as they stepped out for a date night in Hollywood.

The duo was all smiles as they were photographed walking hand-in-hand through a Hollywood neighborhood, beaming as they looked at each other. At one point, the pair was seen sharing a kiss in front of the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz.

The earliest sighting of the pair was on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, in June.

Avan, a Vancouver-born actor and director, is best known for his role as Beck Oliver on the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, which aired from 2010 to 2013. He rose to mainstream prominence thanks to his roles as Danny Desai on the 2013 drama series Twisted and Tutankhamun in the 2015 miniseries Tut, both of which also starred Kylie Bunbury.

The Saint Ivory musician was briefly connected to Miley Cyrus in 2010 before dating Zoey Deutch for five years until their split in 2017. Afterward, he was linked to actress Cleopatra Coleman from 2017 until 2021.

Their budding relationship comes on the heels of Halsey's split from her ex-boyfriend, Alev Aydin, with whom she shares 1-year-old son Ender. Halsey and Aydin welcomed Ender back in July 2021.

