Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin have officially called it quits.

On Tuesday, ET learned that the pair, who share 1-year-old son Ender, have decided to go their separate ways, with the "Bad at Love" singer requesting full physical custody of the little one.

Per court docs obtained by ET, Halsey, whose real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, filed a petition to determine parental relationship with the film producer -- a filing used by parents who share a child together and are not married, to establish child custody, visitation, and/or child support.

While Halsey is requesting full physical custody, the docs show that the 28-year-old musician is seeking joint legal custody of Ender and "reasonable" visitation to be granted to Aydin.

According to the docs, Ender has lived with both parents for the past year and eight months of his life, including in Los Angeles, from February until the "present" day. Halsey is asking the court to order both parties to split the costs of establishing paternity and their attorney's fees.

Following the filing, a source told ET that the split was amicable, and that the pair plan to co-parent.

ET has reached out to both Halsey and Aydin's reps for comment.

Halsey and Aydin welcomed Ender back in July 2021, with the singer announcing his arrival by sharing a black-and-white shot from their hospital room. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth," Halsey wrote alongside the pic. "Powered by love."

In January 2020, Halsey bared her growing belly in a series of Instagram photos announcing her pregnancy. "Surprise!" she captioned the post, adding the bottle, rainbow, and angel baby emojis. Aydin shared his excitement in the comments section, writing, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," to which Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Halsey and Aydin met after he was tapped to write a screenplay for a biopic about and starring the singer. The project was reportedly stalled due to the couple starting a romantic relationship.

The pair were first photographed together back in October 2020, but according to multiple reports, Halsey and Aydin had known each other for years by the time they had started dating.

Prior to her relationship with Aydin, Halsey dated actor Evan Peters.

