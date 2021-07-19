Halsey is now a mom! The singer welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin last week, months after surprising her fans with the news that she was expecting.

The singer shared her happy announcement on social media on Monday, posting a pic with Aydin and their new bundle of joy, as well as an intimate black-and-white photo of her baby breastfeeding.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," she captioned the pics, also announcing the baby's name and birthdate: "Ender Ridley Aydin, 7/14/2021."

In January 2020, Halsey bared her growing belly in a series of Instagram photos announcing her pregnancy. "Surprise!" she captioned the post, adding the bottle, rainbow, and angel baby emojis. Aydin shared his excitement in the comments section, writing, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," to which Halsey replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

While Halsey's fans flooded her announcement post with well wishes, not everyone responded with positive comments. Speculation that Halsey's pregnancy was an accident led the singer to speak out in an Instagram Story in March, clearing up the rumors. "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?" she wrote, referring to people's unkind remarks. "My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even it were another way."

Prior to her relationship with Aydin, Halsey dated actor Evan Peters. She and Peters faced pregnancy speculation in November 2019 when they were photographed with their hands on Halsey's stomach during an outing in Los Angeles. Halsey quickly shut down the rumors, tweeting: "Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes."

She later joked: "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes."

Earlier that year, Halsey had people guessing she was pregnant after she tweeted about having "the biggest secret" that was "unrelated to the album" she was about to release. She later added: "People think my last tweet is me hinting I'm pregnant, which means I'm either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual. Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant!"

