Halsey Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors (Again!) in the Best Way

Halsey is not about to let pregnancy rumors slide. After some photos of the 25-year-old singer and her boyfriend, Evan Peters, surfaced over the weekend, fans began speculating that the "Without Me" performer might be expecting.

In the images, which were taken in Los Angeles on Sunday, Peters is reaching out and touching Halsey's stomach as she also appears to cradle her tummy.

"Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes," Halsey tweeted on Monday.

She then jokingly added, "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It's pancakes."

Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

The pair went Instagram official last month, attending a Halloween bash together. Then Halsey called Peters her "boyfriend" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after.

This isn't the first time Halsey has shut down pregnancy rumors. Back in February, she tweeted about having the "Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album)," prompting fans to speculate.

Hours later, she clarified her comments to her followers. "People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual," she tweeted. "Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! However STILL not pregnant!"

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Halsey Calls Evan Peters Her Boyfriend After a Scary Moment on 'Ellen!' Embed Code Restart

Halsey Declares Evans Peters Is Her 'Boyfriend' After Getting Scared on 'Ellen'

Halsey and Evan Peters Are Instagram Official Following Halloween Party PDA

Halsey Seemingly Shades G-Eazy After Their 'Heinous' Breakup

Related Gallery