Halsey Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors (Again!) in the Best Way
Halsey is not about to let pregnancy rumors slide. After some photos of the 25-year-old singer and her boyfriend, Evan Peters, surfaced over the weekend, fans began speculating that the "Without Me" performer might be expecting.
In the images, which were taken in Los Angeles on Sunday, Peters is reaching out and touching Halsey's stomach as she also appears to cradle her tummy.
"Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes," Halsey tweeted on Monday.
She then jokingly added, "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It's pancakes."
The pair went Instagram official last month, attending a Halloween bash together. Then Halsey called Peters her "boyfriend" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after.
This isn't the first time Halsey has shut down pregnancy rumors. Back in February, she tweeted about having the "Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album)," prompting fans to speculate.
Hours later, she clarified her comments to her followers. "People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual," she tweeted. "Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! However STILL not pregnant!"
