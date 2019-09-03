Halsey Seemingly Shades G-Eazy After Their 'Heinous' Breakup

Halsey appears to be taking verbal shots at her ex, G-Eazy, seemingly calling the rapper a "sh*tty dude."

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the 24-year-old singer discusses the couple’s breakup and how she got over it.

“I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup,” she says of the moment that she saw the light following the messy split. “I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f**k, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through.”

“I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, ‘Ohhh no, they deserve better than this,’” she continues. “If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenized bullsh*t. But hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a sh*tty dude, I think I’m doing alright.”

That "dude" is most likely G-Eazy, whom she broke up with in 2018. In January 2019, she had fans speculating about whether cheating contributed to their split following a performance on Saturday Night Live.

While Halsey doesn't address the reason for their breakup during her Cosmopolitan interview, she does indicate that her Libran qualities, like wanting everyone to love her, have contributed to personal drama in the past.

“That’s the problem: I’ll do what I want, knock down everyone in my path who says I shouldn’t, and then when people don’t like it, I’m like, ‘Why?!’” she says.

The singer looks stunning on the cover of the magazine’s October issue, wearing a revealing white and purple outfit.

The interview also covers her struggle with being bipolar, with the songstress explaining how music has helped her through the illness.

“I have bipolar disorder, and I get bored of sh*t really quickly," she says. "Music is this thing that I get to focus all my chaotic energy into, and it’s not a void that doesn’t love me back. It’s been the only place I can direct all that and have something to show for it that tells me, ‘Hey, you’re not that bad.’ If my brain is a bunch of broken glass, I get to make it into a mosaic.”

