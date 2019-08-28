Halsey insists she had a good reason for being on her phone during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Following the big show on Monday night, the 24-year-old singer noticed that people online were calling her out for texting during Shawn Mendes' performance.

Halsey quickly took to Twitter to explain why she briefly used her phone during his performance of "If I Can't Have You."

"Can everyone stop saying I was checking my phone during Shawn’s performance? I was texting my mom to make sure she was OK in the audience!!!!!!" Halsey wrote, before adding in parentheses, "And also I was dancing!!!!"

A Shawn fan account backed Halsey's dancing statement, sharing a video of the "Without Me" singer grooving along as Shawn wowed the crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

"We know queen!" the account captioned the clip.

We know queen! pic.twitter.com/b6hiOjRVc3 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) August 27, 2019

While Halsey received a bit of backlash for her phone etiquette, she was also recognized for her standout style at the VMAs. The singer wore a custom Kim Shui style, but it was her rainbow-colored part in her hair that really got fans talking.

Demi Lovato rated the look with four fire emojis, while Tammy Hembrow called Halsey "an angel."

Here's a look at some other head-turning styles that were worn at the VMAs.

