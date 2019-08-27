The Jonas Brothers had a big night at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, first with their remote performance from Asbury Park before they later won for Best Pop Song for "Sucker."

However, their moment of victory also seemed to be one of the night's most relatable awkward moments for Nick Jonas, who went solo to the star-studded event.

While Joe Jonas received a congratulatory kiss from wife Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas got an adorable peck from wife Danielle, Nick was stuck laughing uncomfortably with his hands by his sides and a semi-embarrassed smile on his face.

HAHAHAHAH NICK JONAS IS ALL OF US pic.twitter.com/hpE7fzWzip — هاچَر (@Enigmatique_) August 27, 2019

However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was unable to attend the awards show, still served as one of the band's loudest supporters and tried to correct the awkwardness with some hilariously adorable (and charmingly bad) photoshopping.

"I’m always with you @nickjonas 😜😍Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker," the actress captioned a photo in which the previously lonely Nick now appeared to be hugging his lovely wife.

While it might not be quite as good as the real thing, it's still a super sweet gesture.

Despite that, the Jonas Brothers still slayed Monday night. They paid tribute to New Jersey's impact on music with a performance at the iconic Stone Pony -- the bar that launched the careers of Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi -- which culminated with them rocking on the Jersey shore to a huge crowd, with fireworks bursting in the sky, and all before they ever won their Moon Person.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the biggest, best and most memorable moments from this year's MTV VMAs.

